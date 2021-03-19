Radhika Apte's tryst with robots in 'Ok Computer'

Radhika Apte, who will be seen in a sci-fi comedy show, Ok Computer, says working with robots was fun. Set in a futuristic world, prepping for the role was an interesting experience for Radhika.

“Working with the robots was fun. I have never really been so interested in A.I. or machines in my life and never indulged in that idea. So, when we had scenes where I just had to talk to robots in the series, the robots felt so innocent and harmless that you could just fall in love with them. They are very friendly and very helpful,” Radhika says.