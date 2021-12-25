e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 415
Advertisement

Entertainment

Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 09:57 AM IST

'Radhe Shyam' Trailer: Breathtaking visuals from Prabhas, Pooja Hegde-starrer remind fans of 'Titanic'

The visual spectacle of a trailer shows high-octane scenes involving a huge boat and the mighty oceans, has left the audience spellbound
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The makers of the magnum opus 'Radhe Shyam' recently unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film at a massive fan event in Hyderabad.

The visual spectacle of a trailer shows high-octane scenes involving a huge boat and the mighty oceans, has left the audience spellbound, giving them major 'Titanic' feels.

See what fans have to say about the trailer:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fans and audiences have been waiting with a bated breath for 'Radhe Shyam' to hit the theatres.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

The movie releases on January 14, 2022.

ALSO READ

Watch: Radhe Shyam’s intriguing trailer leaves fans of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde wanting more! Watch: Radhe Shyam’s intriguing trailer leaves fans of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde wanting more!

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 09:57 AM IST
Advertisement