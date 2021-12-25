'Radhe Shyam' Trailer: Breathtaking visuals from Prabhas, Pooja Hegde-starrer remind fans of 'Titanic'

The makers of the magnum opus 'Radhe Shyam' recently unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film at a massive fan event in Hyderabad.

The visual spectacle of a trailer shows high-octane scenes involving a huge boat and the mighty oceans, has left the audience spellbound, giving them major 'Titanic' feels.

See what fans have to say about the trailer:

Fans and audiences have been waiting with a bated breath for 'Radhe Shyam' to hit the theatres.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

The movie releases on January 14, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 09:57 AM IST