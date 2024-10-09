Raat Jawaan Hai Review: Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand And Priya Bapat’s Series Offers A Heartfelt And Refreshing Take On The Chaos Of Parenting

A still from Raat Jawaan Hai |

Title: Raat Jawaan Hai

Director: Sumeet Vyas

Cast: Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, Priya Bapat, Hasleen Kaur, Priyansh Jora, Vikram Singh Chauhan

Where: Steaming on Sony LIV

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Parenting is often romanticized as a seamless journey of soft smiles and tender moments, but this series shatters that illusion. Instead, it rips away the rose-tinted filters and dives into the messy, unglamorous reality of parenthood. Through witty writing and an engaging cast, the show explores the messy balancing act of raising kids, managing careers, and holding onto friendships as life's pressures—from marriage to children—threaten to unravel sanity.

At the heart of this whirlwind are three best friends—Radhika (Anjali Anand), Avinash (Barun Sobti), and Suman (Priya Bapat)—navigating the rollercoaster of parenthood together. Cleverly named after their group chat, the series captures the trio’s candid confessions and humour-filled venting sessions. What sets the show apart is its sardonic take on parenting, exposing the emotional chaos and unpredictable mishaps, while also highlighting how parenthood challenges marriages and deepens friendships.

Anjali Anand as Radhika, a Stay-at-home mom (SAHM), delivers a finely tuned portrayal of a woman grappling with the identity shift that motherhood imposes. Anand effortlessly balances frustration, vulnerability, and sharp comedic timing, making Radhika’s journey relatable and deeply entertaining. Her ability to inject humour into moments of internal conflict adds layers to her character, making the emotional highs and lows of her role feel authentic.

Barun Sobti as Avinash, the Stay-at-home dad (SAHD), brings a winning mix of humour and heart. His deadpan delivery often steals the scene, capturing the comedic chaos of fatherhood while hinting at the deeper frustrations of a man navigating his stalled career and domestic duties.

Priya Bapat, as Suman (also a SAHM), the most soft-spoken of the trio, shines in her portrayal of a woman who struggles to speak her mind. Her subtle performance captures the emotional undercurrents of a woman leaning on her friends while finding it difficult to assert herself within her marriage.

The supporting cast, including Priyansh Jora as Radhika’s husband- Rishi, and Hasleen Kaur as Avinash’s wife Swadha, are equally compelling. Both play progressive spouses who, despite their modern ideals, remain somewhat disconnected from the deeper struggles their partners share with their best friends. Vikram Singh Chauhan - as Priya’s husband, Sattu brings an understated charm to his role, but his easygoing nature sometimes overshadows the more docile Suman, whose silent frustrations are subtly portrayed. Despiite their good intentions, the emotional gap between spouses serves as one of the series' most thought-provoking threads, highlighting how even the most cooperative and supportive relationships can still miss the mark in understanding the emotional complexities of parenthood.

Despite its strengths, the series isn’t without flaws. Some subplots feel contrived, verging on the realm of sitcom absurdity. The pacing occasionally drags, but these moments are quickly salvaged by the show’s overall heart and humour.

Overall, under Sumeet Vyas’ astute direction, the series thrives on its effortless, often unintentional, humour and its refreshingly honest take on parental chaos.

If you’re looking for a heartfelt series that embraces the messiness of parenting with open arms, this one’s for you.