Queen Of Tears Episode 12: All About Premiere Date, Timing, Upcoming Twists & More

Queen of Tears season one stars Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-Hyun in the lead. The makers of the romantic drama series have released episode 11 and are now set to release episode 12.

The show releases its episodes on the local channel tvN in South Korea and Netflix.

Release date and time of episode 12

Queen of Tears's episode 12 will be released on April 14, 2024. The first season of the series consists of 16 episodes. It premieres every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:50 p.m. in India.

Plot

It revolves around Kim Soo-Hyun, who plays the role of Baek Hyun Woo, and Kim Ji-won, who plays the role of Hong Hae-in. Two individuals from very different backgrounds fell in love and married. However, their love fades away after a few years. The trailer shows that they started feeling for each other, which gives them a reason to work on their relationship.

What to expect in Episode 12?

In the 11th episode of Queen Of Tears, the characters Kim Soo-hyun and Hong Hai-in are shown trying to get rid of Yoon Eun Sung. However, the episode also reveals that the couple still has feelings for each other.

The makers of the series have already released a preview for Episode 12, which promises to be filled with love, affection, jealousy, action, and remorse. In the upcoming episode, the audience will witness how the relationship between Kim Soo-Hyun and Hong Hae-in becomes closer.