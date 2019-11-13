Queen of food porn Nigella Lawson looks regal in a Sabyasachi ensemble; see pics

Food writer and cooking show host Nigella Lawson is the latest muse for celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The queen of food porn has been featured in the November issue of fashion magazine Vogue, and needless to say looks absolutely gorgeous.
Lawson can be seen in a quintessential couture design by the designer that consists of sombre hues and intricate detailing. Even though the 59-year-old kitchen diva looks stunning all by herself, the jacket that she sports is stealing the limelight. She also wore jewellery by the same designer and kept her look simple with a nude lipstick and filled-in eyebrows.
Sabyasachi has been dressing up several international celebs over the years. His collaboration with French fashion designer Christian Louboutin has been fruitful in placing him on a global podium. Last year, Sabya also designed a special couture for Oprah Winfrey who featured on the Elle India’s December issue.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)