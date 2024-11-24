Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Sreeleela's Song Kissik Fails To Impress Fans, Draws Comparisons To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava

On Sunday, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, unveiled the item number Kissik, showcasing Sreeleela dancing alongside Allu Arjun. Earlier, it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor would be a part of the item number.

Earlier today, the lyrical video of the song was launched at a special event titled Pushpa Wildfire, held at the Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium in Tamil Nadu. However, the song seemed to have disappointed the fans and drew comparisons to the electrifying energy of Oo Antava, which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, from the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.

Check out Pushpa 2's song Kissik:

A user on Reddit commented, "Bhaaai who said 'yes' to this song." Another user said, "Didn't like the song at all. Sorry guys." A third user commented, "Oo antava maava is far better than this song kissik."

A user wrote, "Expectations were obviously high, but even with O expectations this song sounds mediocre and boring.Didn't want to compare it to oo antava before watching it but it's not even competing in the race lol."

"No wonder...Shraddha backed out from the song," read another comment. Another user said, "Why would they release lyrical song first? This is an item song. Video is what people cares the most. I am not saying audio is not important as it is but video usually tends to be what people cares more about an item song. I genuinely don't get the release schedule of this movie."

Take a look netizens on Reddit reacted:

Kissik is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The film is written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release on December 5 in in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.