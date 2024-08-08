Punjabi Singer Alfaaz Reveals He's Receiving No Support From Record Labels: 'Woh Reply Nahi Karte, Will Go Solo Now'

Renowned Punjabi singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, known as Alfaaz, took to social media on Thursday to voice his disappointment with record labels, revealing that he has not received the support he expected from them.

On his official Instagram account, Alfaaz shared a note in which he mentioned that he had worked for some labels without monetary compensation, however, now, they are not responding to his messages.

"Kuch record labels ko maine apne career ke sabse badde gaane diye, Didn't even asked for a penny, aaj vo hi reply nahi karte... Waheguru ohna nu khush rakhe... Dilon izzat barkraar #willgosolo #norecordlabel," the note read.

Netizens react to Alfaaz's post

The singer's post has sparked a discussion among his fans and followers on social media. Several netizens expressed solidarity and asked him not to lose hope.

"STAY STRONG ALFAAZ PAAJI. NO NEED FOR ANY LABEL, WE ARE HERE TO SUPPORT YOU," a user commented.

Another wrote in the comments section of his Instagram post, "We are with you paaji, forget about label you are a label."

"The world is beneath you. You made record labels not record labels made you bhaijaan," read another comment.

A fan wrote, "F**k the label hype atee he sab talve chatne a jaye ge like t series Zee music 😂 speed records 😂apne channel pe daloo paji fir bolti band hogi labels ki."

Alfaaz garnered nationwide attention for his song Yaar Bathere. Some of his Punjabi hits have managed to increase his fan base beyond the state. His hit songs include Putt Jatt Da, Rickshaw, Gaddi, Tell Me Once, Bebo and more.