Punjab: Singer Sippy Gill Booked For Assaulting A Man In Mohali

Popular Punjabi singer Sandeep Singh Gill, aka Sippy Gill, has landed in trouble after police booked him and his three friends for 'assaulting' and abusing a man in Mohali, Punjab.

The incident took place in the parking lot of an apartment, according to the officials. The reason for the attack is yet to be known. Mattaour police station officials stated that the accused has not been arrested as of now.

According to the Indian Express, the complainant, Kamaljeet Singh Shergill, said that the attack took place when he was about to get into his car parked near Homeland Heights, a housing society in Mohali. Soon after, Sippy Gill and his accomplices assaulted him. The singer reportedly also trained a pistol at him and hurled abusive words at him.

The complainant added, “One of my friends came to my rescue; Sippy and his three accomplices assaulted him too."

Meanwhile, the police have filed a case under sections 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the relevant sections of the Arms Act. The singer is yet to respond to these claims.

Apart from being a singer, Sippy has also acted in movies like Tiger, Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and Marjaney. Recently, he released a new Punjabi song called Chup from the album CHUP.

