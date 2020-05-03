Pulkit Samrat to make digital debut with ‘Broken But Beautiful’ season 3?

Mumbai: One of the most successful shows titled ‘Broken But Beautiful’ on ALTBalaji was widely loved by all and still ranks high in the list. The two seasons of the show were phenomenal and the fans have already started with their massive demand for the third season. Ekta Kapoor recently dropped a post saying the lead pair, Vikrant and Harleen, won’t be a part of the third season. This started a speculative game for all the fans: Who will be the lead?Buzz is, actor Pulkit Samrat might make a digital debut as the lead with ‘Broken but Beautiful’ season 3. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers on this news, yet.Pulkit started his career with Television and worked with Ekta Kapoor in the long-running television show, by Balaji Telefilms, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He then set his foot in Bollywood.If you haven’t watched the show yet, catch its two seasons exclusively on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.