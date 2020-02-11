Salman Khan ropes in Pulkit Samrat, Daisy Shah, Ali Fazal and Kriti Kharbanda for 'Bulbul Marriage Hall'

“The film rides on a very interesting subject and Raaj’s dialogues will lift the impact further. His writing has a blend of quirk with emotions, which is what the USP of the film is,” the source added. While Pulkit and Kriti play a couple in the film too, not much is known about Ali and Daisy’s track at the moment. “

Apart from Bulbul Marriage Hall, a couple of more production ventures are raring to roll out soon under the SKF banner. A series of announcements will follow in the second half of the year. A team is planning and working towards developing several interesting scripts.”

On the acting front, Salman Khan is shooting for his action thriller, Radhe, which is gearing up for an Eid 2020 release. The film will wrap up by mid-March and he is expected to start another film right after that. “He is on the hunt for the right script. A final call will be taken in the next 20 to 25 days,” the source concluded.