 Proud Sister Riddhima Praises 'Incredibly Crazy Talented' Ranbir Kapoor's Performance In Animal: 'I Am Speechless'
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
article-image

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has lauded his performance in the recently released action thriller film 'Animal'. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

On Sunday night, Riddhima took to her Instagram, and wrote on her stories, "Rans! You incredibly crazy talented human. Are you for real! Aced it & how! I am speechless! Oof! What a movie! #animalfever #animal (multiple star emojis)"

In another story, she also shared a still of Ranbir from the film.

article-image

Recently, Telugu star Allu Arjun also lauded the 'Barfi' actor's performance and wrote on X, "#RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you've created. My deep Respects to the highest level."

'Animal' has entered Rs 300 crore club in just 1 week of its release. It emerged to be Ranbir's career biggest opener.

'Animal' also stars Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has still not announced his next project. 

