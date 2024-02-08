Propose Day 2024: From Jannat To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Best Bollywood Proposals Of All Times

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Indians are excitedly looking forward to the day while also enjoying the 'Valentine's Week' that preceeds the major event. February 8 is observed as Propose Day during the Valentine's Week, and what better than looking back and taking cues from some of the most iconic proposals and confessions of Bollywood?

On Propose Day, here's a look at some of the most loved proposals in Hindi films:

Jannat

The scene where Emraan Hashmi brings traffic to a standstill and goes down right in the middle of the road to profess his love for Sonal Chauhan has to be one of the most iconic Bollywood proposals of all times. The film released in the year 2008, but till date, the proposal scene is fresh in the minds of the audience and it has a separate fanbase altogether.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead, has achieved a cult status today after all these years, and for all the right reasons. While the film took the audience on a rollercoaster journey, that is Bunny and Naina's lives, it ended with Bunny finally missing his flight and coming back to the love of his life Naina, to propose her first with a chocolate, and then with a ring. After finally confessing his love, Bunny rings in the New Year with Naina in his arms.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

One of the most adorable movies of all time, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na hit the ball out of the park with one of the most romantic and pure proposals of Bollywood till date. In the film, Imran Khan breaks rules and breaches airport security, all in a bid to finally confess his love to Genelia D'Souza moments before she boards the flight out of the country and his life forever.

My Name Is Khan

My Name Is Khan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, will go down in the history of Hindi cinema, for reasons more than one. In the film, Kajol's character Mandira can be seen breaking stereotypes and saying the simple words, "Khan, marry me?" to SRK, only to evoke an innocent blush from him, with a picturesque skyline in the background.

2 States

2 States is a favourite when it comes to lovers of the romance genre in Bollywood, and Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor's chemistry spoke volumes in the film. In 2 States, Arjun's character Krish can be seen barging into Alia's character Ananya's campus interview, only to go down on his knees and propose to her in a room full of company executives and board directors.