Propose Day 2024: Priyanka-Nick To SRK-Gauri, Most Romantic Proposals Of Bollywood Couples

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 07, 2024
Priyanka Chopra was proposed by Nick Jonas just after three dates on a trip to Greece in 2018 with a Tiffany & Co engagement ring.
Photo Via Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan proposed marriage to Gauri Khan on Gorai beach in Mumbai after he followed her from Delhi. The duo got married in 1991.
Sidharth Malhotra proposed to Kiara Advani for marriage in Rome while they were vacationing with his family.
Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt during their trip to Maasai Mara, Kenya. Later, the couple tied the knot on 14 April 2022.
Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Saif Ali Khan had proposed marriage not once but twice when they were shooting for Tashan in Greece and in Ladakh for a song.
Ranveer Singh proposed to Deepika Padukone during their holiday in the Maldives and and kept their engagement a secret for 3 years.
Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in New York after he proposed to her on a balcony.
Twinkle Khanna revealed that to turn Akshay Kumar's proposal down, she told him that if her film Mela flopped, she would marry him. Later, the duo got married in 2001.
Anand Ahuja proposed to Sonam Kapoor on their New York trip in August 2017.
