Ranbir-Alia, Kareena-Saif: Celebs Who Have Been In Live-In Relationships

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 07, 2024
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in a live-in relationship before tying the knot on April 14, 2022. They lived at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan stayed in live-in relationship for 5 years before getting married in October 2012.
After dating for a while, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were in a live-in relationship, before they decided to to tie the knot in 2015.
Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were dating each other for about seven years before they parted ways in 2016, during which it is said that the duo were in a live-in relationship.
Shibani Dandekar was reportedly living in Farhan Akhtar's residence in Bandra before they decided to tie the knot on February 19, 2022.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna stayed together for two years before they married in 2001.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who are rumoured to be engaged, moved in together during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14, 2020, was staying with his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, in Bandra; however, she moved out a few days before his demise.
Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev have been in a live-in relationship for some years now, reportedly, they started dating in 2013.
John Abraham and Bipasha Basu ended their nine-year-long relationship in 2011 and lived together for some time while they were dating.
