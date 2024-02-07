7 Movies Of Bhumi Pednekar Based On Social Issues Ahead Of Bhakshak Release

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 07, 2024
Bhakshak is inspired by Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as Vaishali Singh, an investigative journalist.
Bhumi Pednekar played the role of an obese girl in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.
Bhumi Pednekar made heads turn with her performance as Jaya Sharma in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, where she highlighted the importance of the lack of proper toilets for women in small town villages.
In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of Sugandha Joshi, who, days before her marriage, discovers that her fiancé suffers from erectile dysfunction.
Bhumi Pednekar plays a woman with a dark complexion in Bala; she is often rejected for marriage by boys and families due to her skin tone.
Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of Suman Singh in Badhaai Do, who works as physical education teacher, where she plays a queer character.
Bheed is set during the events of the COVID-19 lockdown in India, Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a medical professional.
Afwaah shows how rumours can land people in life-threatening situations.Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of Nivedita Singh.
