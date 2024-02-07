Rose Day 2024: 7 Times Actresses Chose To Wear The Queen Of Flowers On Their Outfits

By: Sachin T | February 07, 2024
The Valentine's Week has officially begun with Rose Day on February 7. Rose, which is regarded as the Queen of Flowers, has been quite a favourite when it comes to designers and their muses as well. Here's a picture of Alia Bhatt stunning a gorgeous mini dress with vibrant rose prints
Not just Alia, but several other actresses too are a fan of roses on their chic outfits, and Kriti Sanon's latest bodycon dress during the promotions of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya is proof
Deepika Padukone's famous 'rose dress' that she had worn during the promotions of Tamasha, is your perfect fit for your Rose Day date
Priyanka Chopra Jonas too had set fashion goals when she had stepped out in a rosy bodycon dress with Nick Jonas
Katrina Kaif's lavender dress is the perfect example of how roses don't always need to be red to elevate an outfit
Janhvi Kapoor made everyone skip a beat when she was spotted wearing a bodycon dress with huge roses on it, flaunting her curves
Suhana Khan, who has just stepped foot in Bollywood, has already belted out some fashionable GenZ looks, and her black dress with large red roses on it, has to be one of the best fits in the wardrobe
