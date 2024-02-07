Bhumi Pednekar, Om Raut & Others Arrive For Bhakshak Screening In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | February 07, 2024
The screening of Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming social drama Bhakshak was held in Mumbai on Tuesday night, ahead of its release on February 9
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Bhumi looked beautiful in a black and golden saree for the event, and she was accompanied by her sister Samiksha Pednekar
Samiksha looked gorgeous in her all-black outfit and she was seen hyping her sister ahead of the film's release on Netflix
Actor Aditya Shrivastava, who is set to play a key role in Bhakshak, made a rare appearance at the film's screening
Director Om Raut, popular for films like Tanhaji and Adipurush, also marked his attendance at the preview
Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi looked unrecognisable as he dropped by to support Bhumi and her film
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who happens to share quite a close bond with Bhumi, was present at the screening to watch and review the film
Actor Rithvik Dhanjani was all smiles as he was papped at the screening of Bhakshak
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, a good friend of Bhumi, extended his support to the film by attending the preview
