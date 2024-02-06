Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Like A Golden Goddess In Embellished Thigh-Slit Gown

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 06, 2024
Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala is a fashionista and continues to charm her fans with her style choices.
Photo Via Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala recently slipped into an embellished thigh-slit golden gown.
Sobhita Dhulipala's gown was from Falguni Shane Peacock India.
The golden gown featured a plunging neckline and a slit that went up to the thighs.
Sobhita Dhulipala's golden down also featured a long trail to give a dramatic effect to the look.
For accessories, Sobhita Dhulipala wore long golden earrings to match her outfit.
Sobhita Dhulipala chose nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, and sharp contour to complete her makeup.
Sobhita Dhulipala left her luscious locks and styled them in curls.