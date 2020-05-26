Producers Guild issues fresh set of rules for shooting post COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai: The Producers Guild of India on Monday revealed that the body has drafted a fresh set of rules for shooting films, television and OTT series, which will be strictly adhered to once filming activity begins after the lockdown has been lifted.

The new rules will be put in place once permission is granted by the government to resume shooting.

This was revealed by the Guild along with a special note they posted on Twitter in order to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.