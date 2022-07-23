Producer Shikha Kalra and Nikki Tamboli are the new musical jodi in the song "Chori" |

July 23: Shikha Kalra will soon become the top and most efficient producer, the way she is bringing new videos and songs to the music industry. Shikha knows her game, and it's obvious that she is good at it. In the past few months, she has worked on so many projects and all with popular singers. After hits like Pathar Wargi with Hina Khan and Ishq Bezubaan with television star Hiba nawab, Producer Shikha Kalra shot her next high octane music video project, "Chori" with big boss fame Nikki Tamboli and film actor Tanmay Ssingh.

Chori is a pure Desi vibe song by famous lyricist and composer Danish Sabri who has penned many hit songs for Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and many others. Shikha Kalra being a real estate consultant and now a producer is coming up with new content and videos which are doing great on the digital platform. Like the best singers in the industry, she is always making the headlines. Recently she produced Bezubaan Ishq with T-Series, then Nakhara with Nitanshi Goel, which is a trend-setter song. The song Nakhara is sung by Vee Kapoor and Bajirao Mastani's popular song "Malhari" fame lyricist Prashant Ingole. Earlier this, she had collaborated with Titliaan fame singer Afsana Khan for Teri Yaad.

Shikha Kalra started her journey as a real estate consultant, but her passion for music has driven her to be a producer. She has a great taste in music, and the storytelling approach through songs is appreciated by many. Two different career streams, but she has excelled in both.

Shikha quoted Chori is extensively shot in Delhi and Mumbai on very high budget sets, and it will be a song of the year as it has Desi vibes with fabulous lyrics. The song will be out in September, and people will be humming and dancing to the tunes and lyrics of "Chori". The desi vibe of the song makes it more appropriate as per its lyrics. She believes that one should never stop dreaming and always strive to fulfil it.