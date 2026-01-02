 Kirti Kulhari-Rajeev Siddhartha Announce Relationship: What Is The Age Gap Between Them?
Four More Shots Please actors Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha have announced their relationship. They shared a video in which we can see them spending some romantic moments together. But do you know that Kirti is older than Rajeev? Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Kirti Kulhari-Rajeev Siddhartha | Instagram

Four More Shots Please actors Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha gave a surprise to their fans on New Year's by announcing their relationship. They shared a video in which they are seen spending some romantic moments together and captioned it as, "A picture is worth a thousand words… ❤️ #happynewyear happy2026 everyone…"

Fans quickly connected their real-life love story to their characters in Four More Shots Please, and reacted hilariously to the video. Watch the video below...

article-image

What Is The Age Gap Between Kirti Kulhari And Rajeev Siddhartha?

Kirti and Rajeev's fans are very happy to know about their relationship. But we are sure many people would like to know what the age gap is between them.

The PINK actress' date of birth is May 30, 1985. So, she is currently 40 years old. Meanwhile, the Romil and Jugal actor was born on April 11, 1986. So, right now, he is 39 years old.

The age gap between them is of around 11 months. Kirti is 11 months older than Rajeev.

Netizens React To Kirti Kulhari-Rajeev Siddhartha's Relationship

For the uninitiated, in Four More Shots Please, Rajeev (Mihir) is paired opposite Maanvi Gagroo (Siddhi), and Kirti (Anj) plays the role of Maanvi's friend in the series. So, that's why netizens have hilariously reacted to Kirti and Rajeev's relationship. They are commenting on the video that Anj stole Siddhi's husband.

The fourth and last season of Four More Shots Please was released on December 19, 2025, and it received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

Kirti Kulhari's First Wedding

Kirti was earlier married to actor Saahil Sehgal. The two tied the knot in 2016, and in 2021, they announced their separation.

article-image

Kirti Kulhari-Rajeev Siddhartha's Wedding?

While Kirti and Rajeev have announced their relationship, we wonder if we will get to hear the wedding bells soon.

