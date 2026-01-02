 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Jump, Collects ₹15.75 Crore On 4th Thursday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Jump, Collects ₹15.75 Crore On 4th Thursday

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Jump, Collects ₹15.75 Crore On 4th Thursday

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is in no mood to slow down at the box office. Even on its day 28, the film collected an excellent amount, taking the total to Rs. 739 crore. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar Poster | Instagram

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has already broken many records at the box office. But, the film is clearly in no mood to slow down. On its day 28, which was a partial holiday (New Year), Dhurandhar showed a jump at the box office, and ended its fourth week with a bang.

According to Sacnilk, on its 28th day, Dhurandhar collected approximately Rs. 15.75 crore, taking the total to Rs. 739 crore.

Read Also
New Version Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Releases Today, 'Baloch' Word Removed After Govt's Urgent...
article-image

Dhurandhar Vs Ikkis Box Office Collection

Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer Ikkis is the new release this week. The film on its first day collected approximately Rs. 7 crore. So, if we compare Dhurandhar and Ikkis' collection, then the former has collected double than the new release.

FPJ Shorts
Iran Gripped By Widespread Protests Over Economic Crisis As Fatal Clashes, Arrests And Crackdown By Security Forces Are Reported
Iran Gripped By Widespread Protests Over Economic Crisis As Fatal Clashes, Arrests And Crackdown By Security Forces Are Reported
Gabon Government Orders Suspension Of National Team After Disappointing AFCON 2025 Performance
Gabon Government Orders Suspension Of National Team After Disappointing AFCON 2025 Performance
Pakistan's 'Survivalist' Economy Tied To IMF Reviews, Remains Highly Vulnerable: Report
Pakistan's 'Survivalist' Economy Tied To IMF Reviews, Remains Highly Vulnerable: Report
'If You Had This Booty...': Jennifer Lopez Hits Back At Trolls For 'Always Being Naked' During Las Vegas Performance
'If You Had This Booty...': Jennifer Lopez Hits Back At Trolls For 'Always Being Naked' During Las Vegas Performance

The Dhurandhar storm has affected many films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Avatar 3, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Now, after a dceent start, it will be interesting to see whether Ikkis will be able to survive the Dhurandhar storm or not.

Dhurandhar To Beat RRR?

Dhurandhar has already become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Now, it is competing with pan-India films, and its next target is to surpass the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer had minted Rs. 782.2 crore at the box office. Currently, Dhurandhar is at the fifth spot in highest-grossing Indian film list. It has to beat films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

Read Also
'Maine Bohot Mehnat Ki Hai': Paparazzo Recalls Ranveer Singh's Emotional Reply After Praise For...
article-image

Dhurandhar Re-Release

Dhurandhar will be re-released on Friday, January 2. While the film won't have anything new in it, a few changes were made following directives from India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, now everyone is eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar Part 2. The movie is slated to release on Eid this year, March 19, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'If You Had This Booty...': Jennifer Lopez Hits Back At Trolls For 'Always Being Naked' During Las...

'If You Had This Booty...': Jennifer Lopez Hits Back At Trolls For 'Always Being Naked' During Las...

Splitsvilla Fame Justin D'Cruz & Sakshi Srinivas' Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral, Couple Issues...

Splitsvilla Fame Justin D'Cruz & Sakshi Srinivas' Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral, Couple Issues...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Jump, Collects ₹15.75 Crore...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Jump, Collects ₹15.75 Crore...

Kirti Kulhari-Rajeev Siddhartha Announce Relationship: What Is The Age Gap Between Them?

Kirti Kulhari-Rajeev Siddhartha Announce Relationship: What Is The Age Gap Between Them?

MTV Channel Says Goodbye With Emotional Final Music Video: A Heartfelt Tribute To Fans

MTV Channel Says Goodbye With Emotional Final Music Video: A Heartfelt Tribute To Fans