Producer Anand Pandit foray into the South Industry with 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

With Underworld Ka Kabzaa, producer Anand Pandit is all set to foray into the South Industry. Speaking about his association with director R. Chandru, Anand shares, “I have always admired R. Chandru’s work. His vision is exemplary. He brings forth the finest of stories and after I heard the story of Underworld Ka Kabzaa, I was certain this film is made for the masses and I should be a part of this narrative directed by the best, R. Chandra. I am positive that Underworld Ka Kabzaa will receive immense love from the audience.”

Underworld Ka Kabzaa features Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on March 17 in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)