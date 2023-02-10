e-Paper Get App
Producer Anand Pandit foray into the South Industry with 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

Underworld Ka Kabzaa features Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles, and is directed by R. Chandru

CJ DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
With Underworld Ka Kabzaa, producer Anand Pandit is all set to foray into the South Industry. Speaking about his association with director R. Chandru, Anand shares, “I have always admired R. Chandru’s work. His vision is exemplary. He brings forth the finest of stories and after I heard the story of Underworld Ka Kabzaa, I was certain this film is made for the masses and I should be a part of this narrative directed by the best, R. Chandra. I am positive that Underworld Ka Kabzaa will receive immense love from the audience.”

Underworld Ka Kabzaa features Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on March 17 in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

