Priyanka Chopra's summer selfie is the perfect weekend mood!

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a summer selfie on social media.

In an Instagram picture, she is seen sunbathing by the pool, in a black robe paired with large sunglasses.

"When I met you in the summerÂ." she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Priyanka tweeted to announce how her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, and she had donated to Assam and Bihar flood relief organisations, and asked fans to provide help.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in "The White Tiger", an upcoming Netflix adaptation where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.