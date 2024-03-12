 Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Marries Rakshit Kejriwal In Jaipur: 'Har Janam Tere Saath' (PHOTOS)
Meera Chopra is the cousin sister of actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Congratulations are in order for actress Meera Chopra as she got married to businessman Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur on March 12, 2024. The couple had an intimate ceremony, which was attended by their close family and friends.

Post-wedding, Meera took to her Instagram handle to share the first official pictures with her husband, Rakshit. She penned a sweet caption that read: "Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories ♥️♥️ Har Janam Tere Sath #MeRa."

Check out Meera, Rakshit's wedding photos:

Meera Chopra is the cousin sister of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra. However, the actresses were not a part of Meera's wedding festivities.

According to wedding invitation, Meera and Rakshit's wedding took place at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort on the Jaipur-Delhi highway in Rajasthan.

Meera and Rakshit’s pre-wedding functions kicked off on March 11 with a mehendi function, a sangeet, and a cocktail party for their friends and family.

On March 12, the couple's haldi ceremony will take place; later, the jaimala ceremony was scheduled for 4:30 PM, followed by dinner and reception from 9 PM onwards.

On the work front, Meera was last seen in the film Safed, starring Barkha Bisht, Chhaya Kadam and Jameel Khan, among others.

