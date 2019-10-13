Priyanka Chopra’s big secret for everlasting success

What I find remarkable about Priyanka’s journey is her keenly apparent appetite for life and her intrepid willingness to make unconventional choices.

Born in Jamshedpur, Priyanka came from an army family and would move every two years; she has lived in Ambala and Bareilly as well. But she asserts, “Honestly, I don’t think of myself as a small-town girl. Between the ages of 13 and 17, I stayed in America with my beloved Kiran maasi. She was like a strict matron. Yet, America changed my outlook to life. I learned to think for myself, and take responsibility for whatever I did.”

Within a year of returning from the US of A, she won the Miss India title and also the Miss World tiara. Priyanka learnt the art of wearing heels during the Miss India pageant, and screamed the parlour down when she did her eyebrows for the first time, once again for the pageant. Always a keen learner; she got rid of her accent with the help of Sabira Merchant and within a couple of months mastered the Queen’s English.

Though she is a firm believer of destiny, she has played her part in shaping it. From the early stages of her career she has had the gumption to take on daringly different roles. Consider her breakthrough role, Aitraaz (2004) which came within a year after her debut in The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. Aitraaz saw Priyanka play the trophy wife of the much-older Amrish Puri who stalks her ex lover, Akshay Kumar, and makes life hell for him. Kareena Kapoor played Akshay’s wife, the conventional heroine with unwavering faith in her husband, but it was Priyanka as the black-as-night seductress who cornered the limelight and the awards.