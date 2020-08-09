Priyanka Chopra welcomes new furry friend, shares family portrait

The family is only getting bigger and adorable! Actor Priyanka Chopra, along with husband Nick Jonas, welcomed a new member to their family -- Panda, an adopted dog.

The 'Fashion' actor took to Instagram shared the details about their new-four-legged friend, who have joined the duo's other pups Gino and Diana.

"Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won't be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can't be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!," Chopra wrote in captions.

'The Sky is Pink' actor also shared a cute family portrait, featuring the couple adoring Panda along with Gino. They also managed to edit and fix a picture of their other pet Diana in the portrait, to make it "work as she wasn't around during their family photoshoot".

The duo's furry friends have their own separate Instagram accounts, with thousands of followers.