Priyanka Chopra Shares Photo Of 'Fearless & Spontaneous' Daughter Malti Marie As She Climbs Slide By Herself

Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture of her daughter Malti Marie on Sunday.

Priyanka penned a long note on Instagram, characterizing Malti as 'fearless, spontaneous, grateful, and curious.' She wrote, "R u kidding me?! @maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious. In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy."

She added, "I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I'm feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time? Thank you Rowe and Grey. Happy birthday. We had the most fun! @morganstewart @jordanmcgraw." In the picture, the toddler can be seen lying on a bed of black and white balls when she closes her eyes and giggles. Malti wore a light green outfit for a friend's birthday party.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Nick recently performed in India with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the first time. He received a warm welcome from the desi fans as he crooned at Lollapalooza 2024.