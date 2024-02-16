 Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Wedding Photo With Nick Jonas In Late Valentine's Day Post: 'Your Heart Knows The Way'
Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Wedding Photo With Nick Jonas In Late Valentine's Day Post: 'Your Heart Knows The Way'

In one of the photos, Malti looked adorable in her white and red outfit that had tiny hearts on it

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
article-image

Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared a late Valentine's day post for her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Taking to Instagram, PeeCee shared a string of pictures and video that she captioned, "My forever Valentine's. Your heart knows the way, run in that direction. - Rumi."

The first post featured a cute, low-lit selfie of the couple followed by a video of a guitarist jamming to a song.

In one of the photos, Malti looked adorable in her white and red outfit that had tiny hearts on it.

At last, the 'Don' actor shared an unseen picture from her wedding ceremony.

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

Nick Jonas commented a red heart emoticon. "y'all are literally couple goals! Cuties," a fan wrote. Another fan wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day Lovebirds."

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Nick recently performed in India with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the first time. He received a warm welcome from the desi fans as he crooned at Lollapalooza 2024.

Sharing his warm experience performing in India, his first gig of 2024, Nick took to social media and wrote, "Nothing better than kicking off 2024 with our first @jonasbrothers show ever in India at @lollaindia. This show was a special one for me in so many different ways. Thank you to everyone for coming out."

Nick is no stranger to Indians, who fondly call him "jiju". During his performance, at several instances, the crowd erupted with chants of 'jiju jiju' as the pop band played for them.

During one instance, while introductions of the band were being made, Kevin said, "And this is jiju."

