WATCH: Nick Jonas Denied Entry At Mumbai Airport Post Lollapalooza Stint, Singer Left Stranded In A Corner

Renowed singer Nick Jonas, and India's very own 'jiju', was recently in Mumbai for his first ever concert in the country. He performed at Lollapalooza 2024 with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and received an overwhelming response, however, he was faced with a roadblock while returning to the US.

The Jonas Brothers were seen leaving the city in the wee hours of Monday and it was then that Nick was denied entry at the Mumbai airport. The entire incident was caught on camera and it is now going viral on the internet.

In the video, an airport official can be seen not letting Nick enter along with his team. The singer was reportedly denied entry due to missing documents. Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani claimed that he had actually "forgotten" his ticket.

While his team sorted it out with the airport officials, Nick was seen calmly standing in a corner and waiting for the formalities to be completed.

He was later allowed to enter the airport after the necessary documents were submitted by his team.

Nick and his brothers performed in India for the very first time and fans made sure to shower all their love on their "jiju". He entertained a jampacked venue on Saturday night at the Lollapalooza concert, and the crowd was even seen chanting "Jiju, jiju!" as the singer belted out some of his best numbers.

Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the videos online and was all emotional seeing the love that was bestowed upon by the desi fans on her husband.

Nick, Joe and Kevin were also seen partying with some of the biggest names of Bollywood post their concert at Natasha Poonawalla's residence. Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ishaan Khatter, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar, and many other celebs marked their attendance.