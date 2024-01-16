Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Daughter Malti's Birthday On Beach; Video Goes Viral

Global star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's second birthday on a beach in Los Angeles. While the couple has not shared any birthday posts for Malti on social media, several pictures and videos have surfaced in which they are seen together on the beach.

According to the now-viral visuals, it looks like Priyanka and Nick hosted an intimate birthday bash on the beach for their daughter. In one of the pictures, the couple is seen walking hand-in-hand by the shore. They are also spotted spending some peaceful and quality time with their close friends and family members.

While Malti can be seen dressed in a red outfit, Nick's brother Franklin Jonas is seen capturing some of the best moments from the bash. Take a look at the photos and videos here:

Another video has gone viral in which Nick, Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra are seen in a car in Los Angeles.

Priyanka often treats his fans and followers by sharing adorable pictures of Malti on social media.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. The actress also has Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

The actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden and in James C. Strouse's Love Again with Sam Heughan.