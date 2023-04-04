Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals the Citadel connection with fellow spy Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently promoting her upcoming spy thriller show Citadel in India graced the grand launch in Mumbai held on Monday evening. In a group interaction, Priyanka answered a volley of questions, about the show, working with Richard Madden, and more. Excerpts:

Did you give any tips to Richard while coming to India since it’s his first time?

I wanted him to eat the tender coconut. I even sent it to his room but I doubt he had time to do many things due to his packed schedule (laughs). I don’t think he has the time to see amazing things out here.

What made you say yes to Citadel?

The conversation about the show started about five years ago and it took a long time since it was an extremely ambitious project. When I met the makers, they pitched an original global franchise which truly connects the world. When we talk about diversity, with Citadel, true diversity is shown internationally. This show has an incredible ability to expand across every continent.

How was your camaraderie with Richard while shooting for it?

We knew our characters so well and we used to ask each about the information our characters have in the show. The makers trusted us so much as actors. The show seems like a duck that looks so beautiful above the water but has turbulence beneath.

Was doing the action in Citadel physically demanding for you?

It was physically and emotionally demanding. We shot the show for a year and a half. The show not just has explosions, and big action sequences but you also get to invest in the characters. It is about what is happening between them, everything else is a by-product of the story. To shoot a show like this and to see it being executed was exciting.

How was it shooting a particular scene where Richard had to throw a knife at you?

I had to trust Richard that he won’t stab my face (laughs). Well, to be honest, it was a CGI knife, he didn’t throw an actual one. I guess that’s the beauty of movie magic. It is a real thing.

You recently met Varun Dhawan at an event in Mumbai. What advice did you give to your fellow spy?

I don’t think I can give Varun or Samantha Ruth Prabhu any advice as such since they both are accomplished actors. During my recent interaction with Varun at an event, he told me about how the shoot is going for the Indian version. We also discussed the threads that connect all the Citadel instalments including ours. People will come to know once they start watching the show how we are connected.