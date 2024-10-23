 Priyanka Chopra Hints At Bollywood Comeback After 5 Years, Misses 'Slow-Motion Dancing': 'Hoping To Lock Something Soon'
Priyanka Chopra Hints At Bollywood Comeback After 5 Years, Misses 'Slow-Motion Dancing': 'Hoping To Lock Something Soon'

Priyanka Chopra, who last acted in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink in 2019, alongside Farhan Akhtar, recently hinted that she would finally be making a comeback to the Hindi films. The actress recently was in Mumbai, India for the launch of her makeup brand Max Factor, during which she revealed that she misses 'slow-motion dancing.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Speaking to Forbes, Priyanka said, "I miss dancing, singing and speaking in Hindi, or like speaking in another language. I miss slow-motion dancing. I’m telling everyone, come to me with something right. I’ve been assessing a lot of scripts, and I’m hoping to lock something in soon."

Furthermore, Priyanka also revealed the difference between Hollywood and Bollywood, stating that in Bollywood, people have a lot of 'jugaad' and get stuff done attitude. "We are a little romantic about it, like ‘Arey ho jayega, kar lenge so it is like a very different way of working but that is also true to the countries themselves. I think our creativity can be super organic sometimes. That's the big difference I have seen; otherwise, filmmaking around the world speaks the same language."

The actress shared that every country is different in general and everyone has their own cultural things.

She stated that the biggest difference between Hollywood and Bollywood is that the people in Hollywood have a lot of paperwork involved.

"100 emails that will come to you before the next day. Timings are very specific… it depends on what time you wrapped the night before. There's no room to play unless you are working with a filmmaker like that. It is really tight and very organised.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Heads of State and The Bluff.

