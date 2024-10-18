Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out Wearing ₹17.10 Lakh Dainty Pendant & Earrings In Bandra (Photos)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a quick trip to Mumbai and on Friday, she was seen making a ravishing appearance at an event in Bandra. The actress looked gorgeous as she stepped out to promote a brand she is associated with.

Photos and videos of PeeCee making heads turn on the streets of Bandra are now splashed all over social media. She served looks in a gorgeous archival dress by Vivienne Westwood from the label's 2010 collection. However, it was not the outfit, but her jewellery that grabbed eyeballs.

PeeCee paired her outfit with a dainty Bvlgari serpenti necklace worth a whopping Rs 7.60 lakh. And if that wasn't enough, she also flaunted her earrings worth Rs 9.50 lakh from the same jewellery brand.

The actress completed her look with a classy pair of stilettos, a high ponytail and some bold eye makeup.

As soon as PeeCee stepped out of her car, the paparazzi and fans went berserk to catch one glimpse of the actress, and she made sure to pose for them and even greeted everyone with a 'namaste'.

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for her professional commitments along with the promotion of her Marathi production, Paani. The film stars Adinath Kothare in the lead role and tells the tale of the water crisis in rural Maharashtra. Paani released in theatres on October 18, Friday.

Paani had bagged an award at the 66th National Film Awards under the Best Film on Environment Conservation category in 2019.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the second season of her American series Citadel. She also has Heads Of State with John Cena and the action film The Bluff.

In Bollywood, she is expected to share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.