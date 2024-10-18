Priyanka Chopra Looks Breezy At Mumbai's Gateway Of India In ₹74,000 Luxe Blue Co-Ord Set

Priyanka Chopra | Instagram

Bollywood's very own Priyanka Chopra has been the talk of the town after landing in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actress is back in bay for a series of brand events and the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Paani'. And, as always, the desi girl is bringing her A-star fashion game, capturing the spotlight in the city! Let's take a look:

Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video of herself in striking powder blue co-ord set against the beautiful backdrop of the Gateway of India. Under the reel, she captioned, "My favourite getaway… #Gateway."

Oozing demure charm, the 'Citadel' fame donned a three-piece monochromatic ensemble in the subtle hue of baby blue. The chic attire featured a sheer spaghetti strap top styled with an overside blazer, complete with a double collar, notch lapels, and structured shoulders. PeeCee ditched classic trousers to adorn stylish culottes, hopping onto the latest fashion trends effortlessly.

According to the brand Ser.O.YA, the blazer, top, and pants she wore retail for an impressive Rs 73,619.

Priyanka complemented her sophisticated outfit with delicate accessories, including an exquisite pendant, hoop earrings and high heels. For the final glam, the 'Love Again' star opted for soft and dewy makeup with a clean base, blushed cheeks and pinky lips. Priyanka styled her hair in pulled-back ponytails, adorning soft curls with a few stands framing her face.

Before this, the global icon exuded glamour in a glittering mini dress from the shelves of label Stella McCartney. The attire boasted of shimmering fabric with a dramatic trail attached to it. She accentuated her ensemble with a pair of diamond earrings and silver stilettos. Priyanka finished off her event look with bold makeup and a messy ponytail hairdo.