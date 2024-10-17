Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stuns In Shimmery Mini Dress With Dramatic Trail At Mumbai Event

By: Sachin T | October 17, 2024

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas made heads turn on Thursday evening as she stepped out in Mumbai to attend an event

She oozed glamour in a shimmery Stella McCartney mini dress with a dramatic trail attached to it

PeeCee tied her hair up in a half ponytail and flaunted her slender legs in the mini dress

She kept the accessories to the minimum as she paired the outfit with a pair of diamong earrings and silver stilletos

She opted for a bold makeup look with smokey eyes and a dark lipstick

The desi girl arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to attend several brand events as well as for the promotions of her film, Paani

The Marathi film Paani has been produced by Priyanka's production house and will release in theatres on October