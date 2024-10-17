Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stuns In Shimmery Mini Dress With Dramatic Trail At Mumbai Event

By: Sachin T | October 17, 2024
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas made heads turn on Thursday evening as she stepped out in Mumbai to attend an event
She oozed glamour in a shimmery Stella McCartney mini dress with a dramatic trail attached to it
PeeCee tied her hair up in a half ponytail and flaunted her slender legs in the mini dress
She kept the accessories to the minimum as she paired the outfit with a pair of diamong earrings and silver stilletos
She opted for a bold makeup look with smokey eyes and a dark lipstick
The desi girl arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to attend several brand events as well as for the promotions of her film, Paani
The Marathi film Paani has been produced by Priyanka's production house and will release in theatres on October