Priyanka Chopra Gives A Glimpse Of Daughter Malti's First Hike: 'She Touched Everything, Jumped In Puddles'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is a doting mother to her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She frequently shares pictures and videos of her cute kiddo that grab her fans' attention.

Recently, the 'Don' actor took her daughter to her first hike at the Topanga State Park. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared a string of posts from Malti's day out in the wild.

She captioned the post, "The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day."

The first picture features Malti standing on a bridge and watching the wilderness through the railing. One of the pictures shows the tiny muddy feet of Malti and the other kids who accompanied the mother-daughter duo on the trek.

In another pic, Malti can be seen getting her hands dirty playing with the mud along with one of her friends.

In another photo, the mother and daughter can be seen taking rest near a stream as the kid enjoy her beverage.

The actor also dropped a video that featured her holding Malti's hand as they sat inside a car. The actress can be heard asking her daughter, "Where are we going?" To this, the little one enthusiastically responded, "Hike".

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.