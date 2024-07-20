Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring In Unseen PHOTO From Nick Jonas' Proposal 6 Years Ago | Photo Via Instagram

It's been six years since Nick Jonas proposed to his ladylove, Priyanka Chopra. The proposal took place on July 19, 2018, a day after Chopra's birthday, during their trip to Crete, Greece, where he proposed to her with a huge Tiffany & Co. diamond ring.

Celebrating six years of their proposal anniversary, Nick took down to memory lane and shared an unseen photo with Priyanka from the day he proposed to her for marriage. He wrote, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra."

Check out the photo:

Re-sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Cannot believe it's been six years since this day."

Take a look:

A few years ago, Nick shared details about the proposal to Vogue and said, "I got down on one knee again and said: ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?’ No joke—she took about 45 seconds. 45 seconds of silence.”

The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka's ring. According to Hollywood Reporter, the ring's cost was around Rs 2.1 crore.

Read Also Bikini-Clad Priyanka Chopra Gets Cosy With Nick Jonas On Beach In Australia

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Christian and Hindu traditions at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 1 and 2, 2018.

Later, the couple hosted the second of two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, via surrogacy.