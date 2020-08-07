Priyanka Chopra draws inspiration from Reese Witherspoon for 2020 sad meme

New Delhi: Following Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling's viral 2020 meme, actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas created her own meme that captured a funny representation of the deterioration of her mood and appearance with every month of the year.

The trend was started by Witherspoon and Kaling, wherein they had used stills from their films or shows to show how their moods and appearances had changed to the worse with the passing of each month in 2020.