Prithviraj Sukumaran On Nepotism: Got First Film Only Because Of My Surname, Wasn't Even Screen-Tested

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is garnering love and praises for his intense performance in the Malayalam survival drama Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, will next be seen with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the much-awaited Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Prithviraj is the son of late Malayalam actor-producer Sukumaran. His mother is also an actress. Recently, in one of his interviews, Prithviraj opened up about nepotism and said that he got his first film only because of his surname.

During an interview with Mashable India, Prithviraj admitted that it was easy for him to get his first break. However, he stated that he also acknowledges the fact that those who are far more talented than him are waiting to get opportunities in the industry.

"It was easy for me to come into the film industry. I got my first film only because of my surname. Someone thought I would be a good actor because I was someone's son. I wasn't even screen-tested. So I owe my first film only to my surname, nothing else. But I owe 'only my first film' to my surname," he said.

The 41-year-old actor further mentioned that even though it is easier for star kids to get their first films, they will be evaluated by the audience based on their performance.

"In the film industry, you could be anybody's son or daughter but you will be evaluated by the public. If you are not good enough, you are not good enough. You can't be protected. You are out there to be judged by the public and you will have to face them. Having said that, I repeat, I have had it easy to get into the industry. I am completely aware that people 1000 per cent more talented than me will be waiting outside for that one opportunity," Prithviraj added.

Prithviraj made his debut in 2002 with the Malayalam romantic drama Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari. The same year, he was seen in Nandanam and Stop Violence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which he will be seen as the villain. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the big screens on April 10, on the occasion of Eid. He also has films like Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Vilayath Buddha and L2: Empuraan.