For Aadujeevitham Nude Scene, Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days & Drank Only 30 ML Vodka: Cinematographer

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, fasted for three days before shooting for his nude scene in the film. In a recent interview, cinematographer Sunil KS opened up about the actor's dedication and how he prepared for the scenes.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the cinematographer is heard saying that Prithviraj was carried in a chair to the location of the shoot. He also revealed why the actor drank 30 ml vodka before shooting the scene.

Sharing the video on X, a user wrote quoted Sunil and wrote, "For the naked scene, Prithviraj was fasting for three days, not even water on the last day; before the shoot, he took 30ML Vodka to drain remaining water from the body."

"He was carried in a chair to the location. We needed to lift him from the chair before the shot," the user added. Check out the video here:

Wow 👏



For d Naked Scene, Prithviraj was fasting for 3 Days, not even water in last day; before shoot he took 30ML Vodka to drain remaining water frm body. He was carried in a chair to d location. We needed to lift him from the chair before the shot😯



pic.twitter.com/UjY3Kq0Ti9 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 2, 2024

In the said scene, Prithviraj's character Najeeb, an immigrant worker, removes his clothes one by one and walks towards a water tank to take a bath.

Prithviraj has surprised the audience with his drastic physical transformation in the film. Opening up about his weight loss, the actor told Bollywood Hungama, "I had to put on a lot of weight to look how Najib looked when he first arrives in Saudi Arabia. Then I had to lose around 30 kgs twice to look how he looked later. My sugar levels were seriously disturbed. It was quite difficult. I don’t think I would be able to do this again."

Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life is a survival drama based on Benyamin's 2008 novel of the same name. The film hit the big screens on March 28 and within a few days of its release, it has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

The story of the film revolves around an immigrant labourer who is forced to work as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. He lands in a country away from home for better prospects, only to be put under the harshest of circumstances.

Produced by Visual Romance, the film was largely shot during the pandemic across extensive schedules in Jordan.