Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earn THIS huge amount after leaving royal family; here’s how

Harry Meghan | Photo File

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly earning a fortune after excluding themselves from the royal family and you literally won't believe it.

The duo been making headlines ever since they announced their decision to step back from the British royal family. Fans of the British crown were left shocked and bewildered at the couple's bold move, thinking that they would lose all the comforts and luxuries that come with being part of the royal family.

However, it seems that things have worked out very well for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Earning whopping amount from these sources

Currently living happily in California with their two young children, Harry and Meghan have managed to earn a substantial amount of wealth even without being part of the royal family.

While it was thought that leaving the royal family would mean more work and less money, it appears that fate has smiled on the couple.

Contrary to what many believed, the Duke of Sussex still receives payment from the British royal family, which is enough for him and his family to enjoy a good life in America.

On top of that, Harry and Meghan have a lucrative Netflix contract worth over $100 million and a Spotify contract worth approximately $30 million. It is worth noting that this is not their only source of income.

Harry-Meghan's memoir 'Spare'

The release of their book, 'Spare', could generate even more fortune than that of Harry's own brother, Prince William, and other members of the royal family.

And while Harry's financial success is already impressive, Meghan is also looking to expand her career by getting into politics, which could potentially be a significant source of income for her family.

Overall, it's clear that the decision to step back from the royal family has worked out quite well for Harry and Meghan. Despite the initial scepticism, the couple has managed to build a successful and prosperous life for themselves and their children in America.