Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'evicted' from Windsor home they got as wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II: Report

Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle | File pic

London: Reports surfaced on Wednesday claiming that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are being evicted from their residence on the Windsor estate of the British royal family leaving them without a United Kingdom base.

Their home, Frogmore Cottage, was a wedding gift to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II and they had reportedly gotten it renovated for nearly 2.9 million dollars.

Reports in The Sun and Daily Telegraph stated that the home has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III's disgraced brother.

Harry, Meghan asked to leave home after Spare's release

Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ordered to leave the residence in January, days after Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' came out.

King Charles overhauls funding

King Charles, according to NDTV report, is currently overhauling the funding; he has been an advocate of a smaller monarchy.

Reportedly, Prince Andrew, who was disgraced over his ties with iate convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, mayy have to leave his current home, the 30-room Royal lodge on Windsor estate if his annual stipend of 250,000 punds is eliminated since it [Royal Lodge] has enormous maintenance costs.

Prince Harry, Meghan's relocation to California

Three years ago, in 2020, Harry and Meghan left the royal life and relocated to California and have since then been part of multiple endeavours and spilling the reason behind their departure from the UK.

The couple appeared on Oprah Winfrey's show, they have a Netflix documentary in which they voice their complaints about their experiences as members of the British Royal family.

Harry's autobiography 'Spare' that released in January had some revelations as well and it broke sales records and it simultaneously caused a decline in his popularity.

Royal Household denies comment

The Royal Household has not responded to the reports nor have Prince Harry and Meghan commented on the issue yet.