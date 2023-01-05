'He grabbed me by collar & knocked me on floor': Prince Harry's shocking revelation of physical assault done by brother William | Photo by Toby Melville / POOL / AFP

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry recently made a shocking revelation of physical assault done by his elder brother Prince William. Harry's revelation is mentioned in his autobiography 'Spare' which is ready to release on January 10.

In his book, Harry narrates about the incident when he got into an arguement over his wife Meghan Markle with Prince William stated a report in the Guardian.

During the argument, William allegedly called Meghan 'difficult', 'rude' and 'abrasive', to which Harry responded saying that he believed it was 'parrot(ing of) the press narrative' about his wife.

This enraged William, now Prince of Wales and he 'grabbed the collar' of Harry. He then knocked his brother down on the floor in anger which resulted in a visible back injury to Harry.

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Prince Harry said about the incident.

Both the siblings have had an unsettled relationship in the past few years. The rift within them is seen widened after Harry gave up his royal duties to settle with his wife in California in 2020.

In the new episodes of the documentary series of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the couple accused elder brother Prince William of screaming at Harry during a summit to discuss his future. The latest episode released on Dec 15 on Netflix.

Harry has also revealed that Prince William's aides were a complicit in spreading negative stories about him and Meghan to the press. Harry blamed the media persons for Meghan's miscarriage.