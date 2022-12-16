Harry accuses brother Prince William of screaming at him, says his aides leaked negative stories of him to the press

Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle | File pic

In the new episodes of the documentary series of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the couple have accused elder brother Prince William of screaming at Harry during a summit to discuss his future. The latest episode released on Thursday.

These were the final three episodes of the series on Netflix. As per a Reuters report, Harry has also revealed that Prince William's aides were a complicit in spreading negative stories about him and Meghan to the press. Harry blamed the media persons for Meghan's miscarriage.