Harry accuses brother Prince William of screaming at him, says his aides leaked negative stories of him to the press

In the new episodes of the documentary series of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the couple have accused elder brother Prince William of screaming at Harry during a summit to discuss his future. The latest episode released on Thursday.
These were the final three episodes of the series on Netflix. As per a Reuters report, Harry has also revealed that Prince William's aides were a complicit in spreading negative stories about him and Meghan to the press. Harry blamed the media persons for Meghan's miscarriage.
