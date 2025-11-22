South Africa Accident Video: Several Injured After Truck Loses Control & Rams Into 30 Vehicles In Krugersdorp; Dramatic Videos

South Africa Accident Video: Several Injured After Truck Loses Control & Rams Into 30 Vehicles In Krugersdorp (Screengrab) | X

Johannesburg: A tragedy unfolded in South Africa’s West Rand, Gauteng Province, after a truck rammed into multiple vehicles collided on Saturday morning (local time). The incident took place on the R28 in Krugersdorp city.

According to reports, the truck lost control and collided with vehicles on Paardekraal Drive. Disturbing visuals after the crash surfaced online. In the videos, people could be seen running in panic.

Visuals From The Spot:

Truck lost control and crashed into several vehicles: Paardekraal Drive, near Krugersdorp. pic.twitter.com/VrKTl4nMYY — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 22, 2025

After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot. A rescue operation was immediately launched, and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

The entire area has been cordoned off, leading to disruption in traffic movement. After the accident, traffic heading towards Johannesburg is reportedly affected. Motorists are urged to avoid the R28 Krugersdorp area and seek alternative routes.

So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

Truck Rams Into Several vehicles In Pune:

Last month, a similar incident took place in India's Pune city after the driver of a truck carrying tiles lost control of his vehicle and hit three vehicles one after the other. Two drivers suffered injuries in the accident, while all three vehicles were severely damaged. Following the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and detained the truck driver. A video of the incident has also surfaced.