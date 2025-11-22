 South Africa Accident Video: Several Injured After Truck Loses Control & Rams Into 30 Vehicles In Krugersdorp; Dramatic Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSouth Africa Accident Video: Several Injured After Truck Loses Control & Rams Into 30 Vehicles In Krugersdorp; Dramatic Videos

South Africa Accident Video: Several Injured After Truck Loses Control & Rams Into 30 Vehicles In Krugersdorp; Dramatic Videos

Several people were reportedly injured after a truck rammed into multiple vehicles collided on Saturday morning (local time). The incident took place on the R28 in Krugersdorp city. Disturbing visuals after the crash surfaced online. In the videos, people could be seen running in panic.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
South Africa Accident Video: Several Injured After Truck Loses Control & Rams Into 30 Vehicles In Krugersdorp (Screengrab) | X

Johannesburg: A tragedy unfolded in South Africa’s West Rand, Gauteng Province, after a truck rammed into multiple vehicles collided on Saturday morning (local time). The incident took place on the R28 in Krugersdorp city.

According to reports, the truck lost control and collided with vehicles on Paardekraal Drive. Disturbing visuals after the crash surfaced online. In the videos, people could be seen running in panic.

Visuals From The Spot:

After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot. A rescue operation was immediately launched, and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO Of PM Modi's Candid Interaction With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni On Sidelines Of G20 Summit Goes Viral
VIDEO Of PM Modi's Candid Interaction With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni On Sidelines Of G20 Summit Goes Viral
AUS vs ENG 1st Test: Travis Head's Century Leads Australia To An 8-wicket Victory Over England In Ashes Series Opener
AUS vs ENG 1st Test: Travis Head's Century Leads Australia To An 8-wicket Victory Over England In Ashes Series Opener
Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Ananya Panday At Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Event In Mumbai, Feeds Her Cake—VIDEO
Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Ananya Panday At Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Event In Mumbai, Feeds Her Cake—VIDEO
19-Year-Old Andhra Student Dies After Jumping From College Hostel Building; CCTV Captures Incident, Investigation Underway
19-Year-Old Andhra Student Dies After Jumping From College Hostel Building; CCTV Captures Incident, Investigation Underway
Read Also
Indore News: Elderly Woman Dies, 3 Injured After Van Hits Multiple Vehicles On MG Road
article-image

The entire area has been cordoned off, leading to disruption in traffic movement. After the accident, traffic heading towards Johannesburg is reportedly affected. Motorists are urged to avoid the R28 Krugersdorp area and seek alternative routes.

So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

Truck Rams Into Several vehicles In Pune:

Last month, a similar incident took place in India's Pune city after the driver of a truck carrying tiles lost control of his vehicle and hit three vehicles one after the other. Two drivers suffered injuries in the accident, while all three vehicles were severely damaged. Following the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and detained the truck driver. A video of the incident has also surfaced.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO Of PM Modi's Candid Interaction With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni On Sidelines Of G20...

VIDEO Of PM Modi's Candid Interaction With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni On Sidelines Of G20...

South Africa Accident Video: Several Injured After Truck Loses Control & Rams Into 30 Vehicles In...

South Africa Accident Video: Several Injured After Truck Loses Control & Rams Into 30 Vehicles In...

Bangladesh Earthquake: Former PM Sheikh Hasina Mourns Victims, Criticises Yunus For Poor Relief

Bangladesh Earthquake: Former PM Sheikh Hasina Mourns Victims, Criticises Yunus For Poor Relief

PM Modi Attends G20 Leaders' Summit In Johannesburg, Receives Warm Welcome From SA President Cyril...

PM Modi Attends G20 Leaders' Summit In Johannesburg, Receives Warm Welcome From SA President Cyril...

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Warns Ukraine Faces Choice Between Preserving Dignity Or Risking Loss Of US...

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Warns Ukraine Faces Choice Between Preserving Dignity Or Risking Loss Of US...