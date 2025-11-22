 Volodymyr Zelenskyy Warns Ukraine Faces Choice Between Preserving Dignity Or Risking Loss Of US Support Under Donald Trump Peace Push
Addressing a gathering outside his office, Zelenskyy called for national unity, stressing that he would never betray the Ukrainian people. "Now is one of the most difficult moments of our history ... Now, Ukraine can face a very difficult choice -- either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner," Zelenskyy said.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | X @ZelenskyyUa

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) warned that Ukraine could face a tough choice between sacrificing its dignity and freedom or losing Washington's backing, as Kyiv deliberates on the US-proposed peace plan aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Russia, Al Jazeera reported.

Addressing a gathering outside his office, Zelenskyy called for national unity, stressing that he would never betray the Ukrainian people.

"Now is one of the most difficult moments of our history ... Now, Ukraine can face a very difficult choice -- either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner," Zelenskyy said.

"I will fight 24/7 to ensure that at least two points in the plan are not overlooked - the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians," he added.

A new Ukraine peace proposal being discussed within the Trump administration could involve Kyiv ceding territory in the eastern Donbas region and agreeing to limits on its military capabilities in exchange for US-backed security guarantees, CNN reported, citing a Western official familiar with the ongoing deliberations.

According to CNN, the US officials said the proposal remains a work in progress, noting that any eventual agreement would require compromises from both Russia and Ukraine, who have been in conflict since 2014, turning the situation into a full-scale war after Moscow's invasion in 2022.

The officials stressed that some of the elements currently circulating -- including those seen as favouring Moscow's demands -- are not final and are expected to change as discussions continue.

The draft, comprising 28 points, has reportedly been reviewed by US President Donald Trump and has his support, CNN reported.

It represents Washington's latest attempt to revive peace efforts and end the nearly three-year-long conflict.

Some provisions, particularly those calling for Ukrainian territorial concessions in areas not fully under Russian control, have previously been rejected by Kyiv.

