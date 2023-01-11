Excerpt was taken out of context by the press: Prince Harry condemns 'dangerous spin' on his Taliban comments | Twitter

Prince Harry in his memoir talked about his fight with his older brother Duke of Cambridge, Williams, and revealed he was stationed in Afghanistan and killed 25 Taliban fighters.

In his book, Spare, Prince Harry supposedly 'boasted' about the incident and referred to deceased as 'chess pieces' which invited public's ire. Many media reports over the same surfaced as well.

However, the British Royal said that claims of him boasting that he killed 25 people while on duty in Afghanistan are a 'dangerous lie'. He accused the press of taking his words out of context and further said that the spin endangered his family. He further added that he wanted to reduce veteran suicide.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, he said that the last few days have been hurtful and challenging for him and said that media outlets had intentionally chosen to 'strip away' context of his account.

Harry says British media took the excerpt out of context

Prince Harry said, "Without doubt, the most dangerous lie they have told is I have boasted the number of people I killed in Afghanistan. If I heard anybody else boasting about that kind of thing, I'd be angry. Now that the book is out, the public can look at the context," he said.

He added that he wanted to be honest about his experience since he wanted to create space for veterans to share theirs without any shame.

According to a report in BBC, Spare which was published on January 10, has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever in the UK. As many as 400,000 copies of the memoir has been bought despite leak of excerpts in the press ahead of its release.

What did Harry write?

Prince Harry in his memori revealed that he killed 25 enemy fighters during his tours in Afghanistan and he in his book wrote that you can't people if you see them as people and then added that they were chess pieces taken off the board.