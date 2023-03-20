 Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may NOT attend King Charles’ crowning ceremony: Reports
As per the leaked reports, only 'working royals' are invited to the procession.

Updated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
article-image

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle opened up about their personal lives in the docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan', which was released in December last year.

Many royal members expressed disappointment with the duo’s statements in the series and also called it a ‘one-sided story'. Since then, there has been a huge tiff between Haary-Meghan and the royal family.

It seems like the couple is not going to attend the crowning ceremony of King Charles III. A leaked plan for his coronation hints at their absence at Westminster Abbey after the King’s crowning.

The early reports suggested that they were invited to the event, which is set to occur on May 6 in London.

article-image

Harry and Meghan wish to avoid the unpleasant situation

A report stated that the Duke and Duchess are in a situation of embarrassment over their decision to attend the coronation ceremony. And we are all aware of why that could be. It’s probably because of their deteriorating relationship with the royal family.

Another reason could be that the crowning ceremony is held on the same day as their son Archie’s 4th birthday.

The leaked reports state that only ‘working royals’ will be attending the coronation of King Charles. This includes the names of the King’s sister and his husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and a few other royal cousins. Louis, the youngest kid of Prince Charles and the Prince of Wales will also attend the event.

Other names include the three kids of Prince William and Kate, who will join the King and Queen at the end of the ceremony when they leave Westminster Abbey.

article-image

Who all are excluded?

According to the reports, the Duke of York and his daughters (Princess Eugenie and Beatrice) are also not attending the crowning event.

It is said that the Duke and his daughter aren’t working royals, so they haven’t been invited to the procession.

article-image

