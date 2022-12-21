Five lesser-known facts about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

“In the world into which Harry was born, second sons are second class citizens. Darren McGrady, the chef at Kensington Palace from 1993 to 1997, recounted how Diana used to tell him, "I’ll take care of the spare. “She openly said that she knew that William would always be all right; Harry was the one she had to look out for. She used to say that ‘Harry was an airhead like me, while William ‘is like his father’. This made her more protective and indulgent of Harry